+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Unique Find- 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet- Triple Black- Automatic. All Wheel Drive, 3.6L Turbo with 480 HP. Heated Leather Seats with Carbon Fiber accents. Fresh Service and clean Bill of Health from ZoroTech. Fully Certified. Located here on-site in Brantford, Ontario.
If you are interested in the car, please Call or Text Us, 9053082384 or 5197550400.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8