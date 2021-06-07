Menu
2008 Porsche 911

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

TURBO

2008 Porsche 911

TURBO

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283540
  • VIN: WP0CD29908S789085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Unique Find- 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet- Triple Black- Automatic. All Wheel Drive, 3.6L Turbo with 480 HP. Heated Leather Seats with Carbon Fiber accents. Fresh Service and clean Bill of Health from ZoroTech. Fully Certified. Located here on-site in Brantford, Ontario. 

If you are interested in the car, please Call or Text Us, 9053082384 or 5197550400.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

