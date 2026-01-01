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<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Step into automotive legend with this stunning 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary edition, now available at Five Star Auto. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is more than just a car; its a piece of American muscle heritage ready to hit the road. Imagine cruising down the highway, the rumble of its 6-cylinder engine a satisfying soundtrack to your journey, all while enjoying the smooth performance of the automatic transmission.</p><p>This particular Mustang carries the spirit of its anniversary designation, a testament to a legacy of performance and style. While it boasts 220,000 kilometers, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is eager to continue its adventure with a new owner. Its a rare opportunity to own a vehicle that blends timeless design with a powerful driving experience, perfect for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike who appreciate a car with character.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary a truly special find:</p><ul><li><strong>45th Anniversary Edition:</strong> Own a piece of Mustang history with this exclusive commemorative model, signifying a milestone in the legendary pony cars lineage.</li><li><strong>Iconic Coupe Design:</strong> Turn heads with the classic, muscular silhouette of the Mustang coupe, a timeless design that never goes out of style.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving and effortless power delivery with the responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Rear Wheel Drive Performance:</strong> Feel the pure, exhilarating connection to the road that only rear-wheel drive can deliver, perfect for spirited driving.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the stylish gray interior, offering a classic and enduring aesthetic.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2009 Ford Mustang

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Ford Mustang

45 th Anniversary

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14232548

2009 Ford Mustang

45 th Anniversary

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVHT84N295125478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Step into automotive legend with this stunning 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary edition, now available at Five Star Auto. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is more than just a car; it's a piece of American muscle heritage ready to hit the road. Imagine cruising down the highway, the rumble of its 6-cylinder engine a satisfying soundtrack to your journey, all while enjoying the smooth performance of the automatic transmission.

This particular Mustang carries the spirit of its anniversary designation, a testament to a legacy of performance and style. While it boasts 220,000 kilometers, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is eager to continue its adventure with a new owner. It's a rare opportunity to own a vehicle that blends timeless design with a powerful driving experience, perfect for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike who appreciate a car with character.

Here are five features that make this 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary a truly special find:

  • 45th Anniversary Edition: Own a piece of Mustang history with this exclusive commemorative model, signifying a milestone in the legendary pony car's lineage.
  • Iconic Coupe Design: Turn heads with the classic, muscular silhouette of the Mustang coupe, a timeless design that never goes out of style.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving and effortless power delivery with the responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure.
  • Rear Wheel Drive Performance: Feel the pure, exhilarating connection to the road that only rear-wheel drive can deliver, perfect for spirited driving.
  • Comfortable Gray Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the stylish gray interior, offering a classic and enduring aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2009 Ford Mustang