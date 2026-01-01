$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Mustang
45 th Anniversary
2009 Ford Mustang
45 th Anniversary
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Step into automotive legend with this stunning 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary edition, now available at Five Star Auto. This iconic coupe, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is more than just a car; it's a piece of American muscle heritage ready to hit the road. Imagine cruising down the highway, the rumble of its 6-cylinder engine a satisfying soundtrack to your journey, all while enjoying the smooth performance of the automatic transmission.
This particular Mustang carries the spirit of its anniversary designation, a testament to a legacy of performance and style. While it boasts 220,000 kilometers, this vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is eager to continue its adventure with a new owner. It's a rare opportunity to own a vehicle that blends timeless design with a powerful driving experience, perfect for enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike who appreciate a car with character.
Here are five features that make this 2009 Ford Mustang 45th Anniversary a truly special find:
- 45th Anniversary Edition: Own a piece of Mustang history with this exclusive commemorative model, signifying a milestone in the legendary pony car's lineage.
- Iconic Coupe Design: Turn heads with the classic, muscular silhouette of the Mustang coupe, a timeless design that never goes out of style.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving and effortless power delivery with the responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a pleasure.
- Rear Wheel Drive Performance: Feel the pure, exhilarating connection to the road that only rear-wheel drive can deliver, perfect for spirited driving.
- Comfortable Gray Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the stylish gray interior, offering a classic and enduring aesthetic.
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