Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-350

138,000 KM

Details Description

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-350

2010 Ford F-350

Dump Truck

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-350

Dump Truck

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

  1. 1612030011
  2. 1612030011
  3. 1612030011
  4. 1612030011
  5. 1612030011
  6. 1612030011
  7. 1612030011
  8. 1612030011
  9. 1612030011
  10. 1612030011
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,200

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6474151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 ton super duty Ford dually  crew cab six passenger ,10 foot dump box. Landscape fold down sides,No engine lights on meticulously maintained rust free, oil sprayed every year, low kilometres,very reliable v-10 gas ...

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2007 Freightliner M2...
 329,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-350 SERV...
 353,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2004 International 4...
 343,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory