<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Great service history. Runs great. Nice clean SUV. Has always been looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes , tune up and more. Great SUV !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

150,000 KM

$8,999

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

150,000KM
VIN 5NMSHDAG3AH398164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. Great service history. Runs great. Nice clean SUV. Has always been looked after and it shows. Recent tires, brakes , tune up and more. Great SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

