$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE AWD 4dr 2.4L
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
214,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG396411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,346 KM
Vehicle Description
SE AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Black on Black Leather beauty with back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca where Bart the Best so "Be Smart See Bart" !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Email Bart's Used Cars
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
