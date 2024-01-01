Menu
SE AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Black on Black Leather beauty with back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca where Bart the Best so Be Smart See Bart !

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

214,346 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD 4dr 2.4L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE AWD 4dr 2.4L

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG396411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,346 KM

Vehicle Description

SE AWD 4dr 2.4L Very Sharp Black on Black Leather beauty with back up camera Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca where Bart the Best so "Be Smart See Bart" !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

