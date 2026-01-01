$3,495+ taxes & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and engaging ride that won't break the bank? Five Star Auto has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX sedan. This is a car that’s built for the road, offering a blend of practicality and driving enjoyment that’s hard to beat. The sleek grey exterior is complemented by a classic black interior, giving it a timeless and sophisticated look that’s sure to turn heads. With only 167,900 kilometers on the odometer, this MAZDA3 GX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with confidence.
This particular MAZDA3 GX is equipped with a responsive 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a manual transmission, a combination that many driving enthusiasts truly appreciate for its direct connection to the road. The front-wheel-drive system provides excellent handling and stability, making it a capable performer in various Canadian driving conditions. As a four-door sedan, it offers comfortable seating for passengers and ample space for your cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and small families alike. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are five features that truly make this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX stand out:
- Engaging Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of true driver control with the responsive manual gearbox, perfect for those who love to feel connected to their vehicle.
- Sporty Sedan Design: The timeless sedan silhouette of the MAZDA3 GX offers a stylish and practical profile that remains appealing year after year.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a balance of nimble performance and smart fuel economy, making every journey more economical.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate diverse road conditions with confidence thanks to the predictable and stable handling provided by the front-wheel-drive system.
- Versatile Four-Door Practicality: Easily accommodate passengers and cargo with the convenient four-door configuration, ideal for everyday use.
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