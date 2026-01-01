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<p>Looking for a reliable and engaging ride that wont break the bank? Five Star Auto has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX sedan. This is a car that’s built for the road, offering a blend of practicality and driving enjoyment that’s hard to beat. The sleek grey exterior is complemented by a classic black interior, giving it a timeless and sophisticated look that’s sure to turn heads. With only 167,900 kilometers on the odometer, this MAZDA3 GX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with confidence.</p><p>This particular MAZDA3 GX is equipped with a responsive 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a manual transmission, a combination that many driving enthusiasts truly appreciate for its direct connection to the road. The front-wheel-drive system provides excellent handling and stability, making it a capable performer in various Canadian driving conditions. As a four-door sedan, it offers comfortable seating for passengers and ample space for your cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and small families alike. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Engaging Manual Transmission:</strong> Experience the thrill of true driver control with the responsive manual gearbox, perfect for those who love to feel connected to their vehicle.</li><li><strong>Sporty Sedan Design:</strong> The timeless sedan silhouette of the MAZDA3 GX offers a stylish and practical profile that remains appealing year after year.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a balance of nimble performance and smart fuel economy, making every journey more economical.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate diverse road conditions with confidence thanks to the predictable and stable handling provided by the front-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Versatile Four-Door Practicality:</strong> Easily accommodate passengers and cargo with the convenient four-door configuration, ideal for everyday use.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

167,900 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

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14114095

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,900KM
Good Condition
VIN jm1bl1sf9a1136856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and engaging ride that won't break the bank? Five Star Auto has a fantastic option for you: a pre-owned 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX sedan. This is a car that’s built for the road, offering a blend of practicality and driving enjoyment that’s hard to beat. The sleek grey exterior is complemented by a classic black interior, giving it a timeless and sophisticated look that’s sure to turn heads. With only 167,900 kilometers on the odometer, this MAZDA3 GX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with confidence.

This particular MAZDA3 GX is equipped with a responsive 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a manual transmission, a combination that many driving enthusiasts truly appreciate for its direct connection to the road. The front-wheel-drive system provides excellent handling and stability, making it a capable performer in various Canadian driving conditions. As a four-door sedan, it offers comfortable seating for passengers and ample space for your cargo, making it a versatile choice for individuals and small families alike. At Five Star Auto, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are five features that truly make this 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX stand out:

  • Engaging Manual Transmission: Experience the thrill of true driver control with the responsive manual gearbox, perfect for those who love to feel connected to their vehicle.
  • Sporty Sedan Design: The timeless sedan silhouette of the MAZDA3 GX offers a stylish and practical profile that remains appealing year after year.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a balance of nimble performance and smart fuel economy, making every journey more economical.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate diverse road conditions with confidence thanks to the predictable and stable handling provided by the front-wheel-drive system.
  • Versatile Four-Door Practicality: Easily accommodate passengers and cargo with the convenient four-door configuration, ideal for everyday use.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$3,495

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Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2010 Mazda MAZDA3