<p>2011 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in Silver Metallic, 2.0-litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder engine, 4Motion all-wheel drive,16-inch alloy wheels, manual climate control, fog lights, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, tire pressure monitoring system, black window surrounds, chrome front grille, variable intermittent wipers, intermittent rear wiper, anti-theft alarm, cruise control, multifunction trip computer, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, eight-way manually adjustable cloth seats, fold-flat front passenger seat, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest and pass-through, electronic parking brake, auto-hold start-off assist, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, exterior temperature display, and auto up/down windows.<br /><br />IT IS A U.S. CAR, ODOMETER SHOWS 97688 MILES, CONVERTION TO KM IS ABOUT 157213 KM<br /><br />PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE<br /><br />FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT</p><p>FULLY CERTIFIED- NEW WATER PUMP, REPLACED FRONT COIL SPRINGS, BRAKES!</p><p>ABSOLUTELY - NO RUST ! </p><p>PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE</p><p>FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT</p><p>TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS!</p><p>ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES!</p><p>OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND</p><p>WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!</p><p>WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !</p><p>**Our Key Policy**</p><p>TRIPS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE(1) KEY. WE INCLUDE SECOND KEYS ONLY IF SUCH KEY WAS RECEIVED FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.</p><p>*** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***</p>

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

157,320 KM

$11,954

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4WD 4dr S 4Motion

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4WD 4dr S 4Motion

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-CARS(2277)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,954

+ taxes & licensing

157,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGBV7AX7BW546370

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 546370
  • Mileage 157,320 KM

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in Silver Metallic, 2.0-litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder engine, 4Motion all-wheel drive,16-inch alloy wheels, manual climate control, fog lights, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, tire pressure monitoring system, black window surrounds, chrome front grille, variable intermittent wipers, intermittent rear wiper, anti-theft alarm, cruise control, multifunction trip computer, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, eight-way manually adjustable cloth seats, fold-flat front passenger seat, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest and pass-through, electronic parking brake, auto-hold start-off assist, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, exterior temperature display, and auto up/down windows.

IT IS A U.S. CAR, ODOMETER SHOWS 97688 MILES, CONVERTION TO KM IS ABOUT 157213 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trip's Auto Inc.

Trip's Auto Inc.

50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3

519-752-2277

