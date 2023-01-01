$11,954+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
4WD 4dr S 4Motion
Location
Trip's Auto Inc.
50 King George Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 5K3
519-752-CARS(2277)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 546370
- Mileage 157,320 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in Silver Metallic, 2.0-litre turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder engine, 4Motion all-wheel drive,16-inch alloy wheels, manual climate control, fog lights, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, tire pressure monitoring system, black window surrounds, chrome front grille, variable intermittent wipers, intermittent rear wiper, anti-theft alarm, cruise control, multifunction trip computer, keyless entry, illuminated glovebox, illuminated vanity mirrors, CD/MP3 stereo with auxiliary input, eight-way manually adjustable cloth seats, fold-flat front passenger seat, sliding and reclining 60/40 split-folding rear seat with centre armrest and pass-through, electronic parking brake, auto-hold start-off assist, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, exterior temperature display, and auto up/down windows.
IT IS A U.S. CAR, ODOMETER SHOWS 97688 MILES, CONVERTION TO KM IS ABOUT 157213 KM
PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE
FULL COMPREHENSIVE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT
FULLY CERTIFIED- NEW WATER PUMP, REPLACED FRONT COIL SPRINGS, BRAKES!
ABSOLUTELY - NO RUST !
TRIPS AUTO HAS BEEN IN BUSINESS FOR OVER 20 YEARS!
ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A FULL CERTIFICATION PROCESS AS PER ONTARIO MOT GUIDELINES!
OUR PRICING IS DONE WITH INTEGRITY, AS A RESULT OUR VEHICLES HAVE A VERY QUICK TURN AROUND
WE SPECIALIZE IN FINANCING, AS WE DEAL WITH MAJOR BANKS AND MULTIPLE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND AIM TO OBTAIN THE BEST POSSIBLE INTEREST RATE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS!
WE VALUE YOUR TRADE IN, PAYING TOP DOLLAR FOR CLEAN, MEACHANICAL SOUND, PREVIOUSLY OWNED VEHICLES !
**Our Key Policy**
TRIP'S PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE(1) KEY. WE INCLUDE SECOND KEYS ONLY IF SUCH KEY WAS RECEIVED FROM PREVIOUS OWNER.
*** EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE. VEHICLE PRICING, *OPTIONS(INCLUDING STANDARD EQUIPMENT)*, TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS, PHOTOS AND INCENTIVES MAY NOT MATCH THE EXACT VEHICLE DISPLAYED. PLEASE CONFIRM WITH A SALES REPRESENTATIVE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION.***
Vehicle Features
Trip's Auto Inc.
