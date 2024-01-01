$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford E250
XLT
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford E250 4.6 L V8 gas. ￼ Air conditioning automatic. Comes equipped with roof racks and shelving. Brand new tires all around runs and drives. Perfect no warning lights on the dash. Nice tidy clean truck certified every year. Sold as is plus HST. ￼
