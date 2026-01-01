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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats ready for adventure, no matter the season? The 2013 Ford Escape SEL at Right Choice Auto is your perfect match. This blue beauty boasts a spacious black interior, making it ideal for family road trips or navigating the everyday hustle. With its rugged 4-wheel drive system and comfortable 4-door configuration, youll experience confident handling and ample space for passengers and cargo alike.</p><p>This capable Ford Escape is powered by an efficient gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience thats both responsive and enjoyable. Whether youre cruising through city streets or tackling a weekend getaway, this SUV is engineered to perform. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and discover how this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, with its 150,000 kilometers, can become your next trusted companion.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from icy winter mornings to gravel cottage roads.</li><li><strong>SEL Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the feature-rich SEL trim.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy generous passenger room and versatile cargo space for all your gear and adventures.</li><li><strong>Striking Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that adds a touch of style to this practical SUV.</li><li><strong>Reliable Ford Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the proven durability and performance that Ford is known for, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14132980

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR SEL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H90DUD59030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for adventure, no matter the season? The 2013 Ford Escape SEL at Right Choice Auto is your perfect match. This blue beauty boasts a spacious black interior, making it ideal for family road trips or navigating the everyday hustle. With its rugged 4-wheel drive system and comfortable 4-door configuration, you'll experience confident handling and ample space for passengers and cargo alike.

This capable Ford Escape is powered by an efficient gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience that's both responsive and enjoyable. Whether you're cruising through city streets or tackling a weekend getaway, this SUV is engineered to perform. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and discover how this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, with its 150,000 kilometers, can become your next trusted companion.

Here are five sizzling features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL:

  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from icy winter mornings to gravel cottage roads.
  • SEL Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the feature-rich SEL trim.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy generous passenger room and versatile cargo space for all your gear and adventures.
  • Striking Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that adds a touch of style to this practical SUV.
  • Reliable Ford Engineering: Benefit from the proven durability and performance that Ford is known for, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Escape