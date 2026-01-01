$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR SEL
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's ready for adventure, no matter the season? The 2013 Ford Escape SEL at Right Choice Auto is your perfect match. This blue beauty boasts a spacious black interior, making it ideal for family road trips or navigating the everyday hustle. With its rugged 4-wheel drive system and comfortable 4-door configuration, you'll experience confident handling and ample space for passengers and cargo alike.
This capable Ford Escape is powered by an efficient gasoline engine and smooth automatic transmission, delivering a driving experience that's both responsive and enjoyable. Whether you're cruising through city streets or tackling a weekend getaway, this SUV is engineered to perform. Come on down to Right Choice Auto and discover how this 2013 Ford Escape SEL, with its 150,000 kilometers, can become your next trusted companion.
Here are five sizzling features of this 2013 Ford Escape SEL:
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from icy winter mornings to gravel cottage roads.
- SEL Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and convenience with the feature-rich SEL trim.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy generous passenger room and versatile cargo space for all your gear and adventures.
- Striking Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that adds a touch of style to this practical SUV.
- Reliable Ford Engineering: Benefit from the proven durability and performance that Ford is known for, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.
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