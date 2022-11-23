Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390931
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LBXDG005975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER CLEAN, ONLY 90000KMS !!!! 1 OWNNER, no accidents. Dealer serviced unit with a fantastic service history as well. Recent tires, brakes and just fully tuned up as well. Runs like NEW. Great SUV, great on fuel as well. Backed by Hyundai's 200000kms engine warranty and also has a 2 year warranty as well. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 170,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 180,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 160,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory