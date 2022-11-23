$16,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9390931
- VIN: 5XYZU3LBXDG005975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SUPER CLEAN, ONLY 90000KMS !!!! 1 OWNNER, no accidents. Dealer serviced unit with a fantastic service history as well. Recent tires, brakes and just fully tuned up as well. Runs like NEW. Great SUV, great on fuel as well. Backed by Hyundai's 200000kms engine warranty and also has a 2 year warranty as well.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
