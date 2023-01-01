Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,299

+ tax & licensing
$13,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1684329958
  2. 1684329963
  3. 1684329968
  4. 1684329973
  5. 1684329978
  6. 1684329984
  7. 1684329988
  8. 1684329993
  9. 1684329998
  10. 1684330002
  11. 1684330006
  12. 1684330011
  13. 1684330015
  14. 1684330020
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,299

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960989
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3DG049023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SUPER clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera, power seats and so much more...1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with full maintenance just done at dealer. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up. Drive like NEW. very very clean in and out and has been always looked after and it shows !! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

