<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean car. Very very well maintained. Loaded with power everthing, bluetooth and so much more. Recent tires, brakes, tuned up as well. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires, runs like NEW,</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

160,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L74D1737667

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Bluetooth Connection

