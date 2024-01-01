$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay 2dr Z51 Cpe 2LT
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
Used
25,057KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YJ2D76E5120987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 120987
- Mileage 25,057 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Manual
RWD
