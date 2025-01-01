2014 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
<p>Carfax: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=6Rx2EySldr7n18mEkhTTyWof4XN9Yp%2F2 rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=6Rx2EySldr7n18mEkhTTyWof4XN9Yp%2F2</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Yes we take trade in vehicles.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 rel=nofollow>click here</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</span></p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Munromotors.com</span></a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Email: </span><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Delivery is available.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

26,504 KM

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT

12704496

2014 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay 2dr Cpe 3LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

226-212-5061

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,504KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YF2D75E5103275

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 103275
  • Mileage 26,504 KM

Keyless Entry

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-212-XXXX

(click to show)

226-212-5061

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Munro Motors

226-212-5061

2014 Chevrolet Corvette