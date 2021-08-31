Menu
2014 International 4300

258,000 KM

Details

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2014 International 4300

2014 International 4300

POLICE SERVICE TRUCK

2014 International 4300

POLICE SERVICE TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

258,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1HTMYSKK5EH755998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Service Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredibly clean 2014 International 4300 DuraStar with Service Body. Hydraulic Brakes! This truck is spotless, inside and out. Set up as a Police Wagon this unit was not only Yellow Sticker Annual Safetied every year but was also Orange Stickered for Bi-Annual Inspection. Does not get any more thorough. New Tires all around. Cab has Air Conditioning and features such comforts as Cruise Control, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors. Box measures 16 Feet Long and is a Weldexpert's beauty.

WE HAVE TWO (2) OF THESE IDENTICAL TRUCKS AVAILABLE AND WILL HAVE 2 DUMP TRUCKS AVAILABLE ON THIS PLATFORM.

Wheelbase: 175"

GVWR: 19500 lbs (8000 lbs Front  /  12000 lbs Rear)

Confidently Certified and E-tested.

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats

