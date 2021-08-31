+ taxes & licensing
905-308-2384
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
905-308-2384
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Incredibly clean 2014 International 4300 DuraStar with 16 Foot Service Body. Hydraulic Brakes! This truck is spotless, inside and out. Set up as a Police Wagon this unit was not only Yellow Sticker Annual Safetied every year but was also Orange Stickered for Bi-Annual Inspection. Does not get any more thorough. New Tires all around. Cab has Air Conditioning and features such comforts as Cruise Control, Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors.
Interior Specs on this one are: 64" High (Floor to Ceiling) by 45" Wide (Side to Side) on each side of the box. Tons of room for tools & equipment or add shelving etc as needed. Well built trucks!
WE HAVE TWO (2) OF THESE NEARLY IDENTICAL TRUCKS AVAILABLE AND WILL HAVE 2 DUMP TRUCKS AVAILABLE ON THIS PLATFORM.
Wheelbase: 175"
GVWR: 19500 lbs (8000 lbs Front / 12000 lbs Rear)
Confidently Certified and E-tested.
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8