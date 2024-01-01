Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

219,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

219,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4pjmcsqew112107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-XXXX

519-759-7196

