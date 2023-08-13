Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #A2A as of 10/24/2023. Was involved in an accident on 08/13/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4370 claim was made.

2018 Jeep Cherokee

84,224 KM

Details Description Features

$19,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x2 w/ UConnect 3, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x2 w/ UConnect 3, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,224KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLAB5JD618261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,224 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #A2A as of 10/24/2023. Was involved in an accident on 08/13/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $4370 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

Speed Sensitive Power Locks
USB port
Uconnect 3
5" Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 85,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper ALL4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper ALL4 w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 115,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i w/ Apple CarPlay, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 34,181 KM $30,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee