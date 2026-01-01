Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality cars to sell our customers at fair prices! </strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Looking for a dependable SUV with modern styling and excellent value? This <strong>2014 Jeep Cherokee FWD</strong> is priced at just <strong>$8,499</strong>, making it an affordable option for anyone shopping for a quality SUV under <strong>$10,000</strong>.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>With only <strong>154,000 km</strong>, a <strong>clean CARFAX</strong>, and <strong>no accident history</strong>, this Cherokee has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner.</p><h3>Key Features:</h3><ul data-spread=false><li>Only <strong>154,000 km</strong></li><li><strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong> – Great fuel economy and confident year-round driving</li><li><strong>Clean CARFAX</strong></li><li><strong>Accident-Free</strong></li><li>Spacious 5-passenger interior</li><li>Fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo space</li><li>Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming</li><li>Touchscreen infotainment system</li><li>Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls</li><li>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</li><li>Air conditioning</li><li>Alloy wheels</li></ul><h3>Why Drivers Love the Jeep Cherokee:</h3><ul data-spread=false><li>Comfortable ride with SUV versatility</li><li>Excellent visibility and easy-to-drive size</li><li>Spacious cargo area for groceries, sports gear, or road trips</li><li>Strong reputation for safety and everyday practicality</li><li>Great value compared to newer SUVs</li><li>Affordable entry into SUV ownership</li></ul><p class=isSelectedEnd>If youre searching for a reliable, accident-free SUV with low kilometres for its year, this <strong>2014 Jeep Cherokee</strong> is a fantastic choice. Clean history, great condition, and priced to sell at <strong>just $8,499</strong>.</p><p><strong>Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Financing options may be available, and trade-ins are welcome!</strong></p><h4><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd :</span> </span></strong></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. </span></strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

152,415 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Hot Deal!

Watch This Vehicle
14406996

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Hot Deal!

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

  1. 14406996
  2. 14406996
  3. 14406996
  4. 14406996
  5. 14406996
  6. 14406996
  7. 14406996
  8. 14406996
  9. 14406996
  10. 14406996
  11. 14406996
  12. 14406996
  13. 14406996
  14. 14406996
  15. 14406996
  16. 14406996
  17. 14406996
  18. 14406996
  19. 14406996
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
152,415KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJLCB5EW189128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,415 KM

Vehicle Description

We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality cars to sell our customers at fair prices! 

Looking for a dependable SUV with modern styling and excellent value? This 2014 Jeep Cherokee FWD is priced at just $8,499, making it an affordable option for anyone shopping for a quality SUV under $10,000.

With only 154,000 km, a clean CARFAX, and no accident history, this Cherokee has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner.

Key Features:
  • Only 154,000 km
  • Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) – Great fuel economy and confident year-round driving
  • Clean CARFAX
  • Accident-Free
  • Spacious 5-passenger interior
  • Fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo space
  • Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
  • Touchscreen infotainment system
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors
  • Air conditioning
  • Alloy wheels
Why Drivers Love the Jeep Cherokee:
  • Comfortable ride with SUV versatility
  • Excellent visibility and easy-to-drive size
  • Spacious cargo area for groceries, sports gear, or road trips
  • Strong reputation for safety and everyday practicality
  • Great value compared to newer SUVs
  • Affordable entry into SUV ownership

If you're searching for a reliable, accident-free SUV with low kilometres for its year, this 2014 Jeep Cherokee is a fantastic choice. Clean history, great condition, and priced to sell at just $8,499.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Financing options may be available, and trade-ins are welcome!

Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carwise Canada

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT l Crew l Low KM l Reverse Cam l Fully Serviced for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT l Crew l Low KM l Reverse Cam l Fully Serviced 75,000 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier l Clean Carfax l Fully Serviced l Low KM for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier l Clean Carfax l Fully Serviced l Low KM 28,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q5 Komfort l Clean Carfax l No Accident l Mint Con for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Audi Q5 Komfort l Clean Carfax l No Accident l Mint Con 96,000 KM $25,800 + tax & lic

Email Carwise Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-338-XXXX

(click to show)

548-338-6399

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2014 Jeep Cherokee