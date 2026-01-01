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<p><strong>We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices. </strong></p><p>If you are in the market for a clean work van, in good overall condition without breaking the bank this is the one for you.  Previous commercial vehicle, equipped and ready to go for your next job.  Alternate fuel or conversion, drawers mounted in the rear for tools and equipment.  </p><p>Clean Carfax, No Accidents, runs and drives really well.  Priced to sell at $9995</p><p>This will move quick so dont hesitate to come by our dealership for a test drive.  </p><h4><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd :</span> </span></strong></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. </span></strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew l Clean Carfax l No Accident l WORK VAN!

Watch This Vehicle
14407065

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew l Clean Carfax l No Accident l WORK VAN!

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG2HR776627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices. 

If you are in the market for a clean work van, in good overall condition without breaking the bank this is the one for you.  Previous commercial vehicle, equipped and ready to go for your next job.  Alternate fuel or conversion, drawers mounted in the rear for tools and equipment.  

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, runs and drives really well.  Priced to sell at $9995

This will move quick so don't hesitate to come by our dealership for a test drive.  

Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan