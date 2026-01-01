$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew l Clean Carfax l No Accident l WORK VAN!
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew l Clean Carfax l No Accident l WORK VAN!
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality vehicles to sell our customers at fair prices.
If you are in the market for a clean work van, in good overall condition without breaking the bank this is the one for you. Previous commercial vehicle, equipped and ready to go for your next job. Alternate fuel or conversion, drawers mounted in the rear for tools and equipment.
Clean Carfax, No Accidents, runs and drives really well. Priced to sell at $9995
This will move quick so don't hesitate to come by our dealership for a test drive.Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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548-338-6399