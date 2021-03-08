Menu
2015 Ford Econoline

175,000 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2015 Ford Econoline

2015 Ford Econoline

E-350 BUS-RV-SCHOOLIE

2015 Ford Econoline

E-350 BUS-RV-SCHOOLIE

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6679562
  • VIN: 1FDEE3FL0FDA16559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Class C Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Update: We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart

Incredibly clean and exceptionally well maintained bus from a Municipal Fleet, this 2015 Ford Econoline E-350 is currently set up as an Accessibility Bus with 6 seats and several areas for Wheelchair anchor-points. Simple V8 Gas Engine and Automatic Transmission. Central Air Conditioning and Heat, CD player. If you are looking for a bus/people mover, more seats can be added and the yellow bars can be removed. If you are looking to do an RV or 'Schoolie' Conversion, these are excellent building platforms as the floors are completely flat which makes it really easy to work in cabinets, beds etc.

See Below for Interior Specs:

174" Long (Front to Back) + 89" Wide (Side to Side) + 80" High (Floor to Ceiling)

Body: Eldorado National

GVWR: 12500 lbs

Certified and E-tested and we can help with the paperwork to convert to a Passenger Vehicle- RV (White and Blue Plates)

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auxiliary Audio Input
RV
SCHOOLIE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

