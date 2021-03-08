+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Update: We Remain OPEN by Appointment Only- Call or Text (905)308-2384- Jeff Stewart
Incredibly clean and exceptionally well maintained bus from a Municipal Fleet, this 2015 Ford Econoline E-350 is currently set up as an Accessibility Bus with 6 seats and several areas for Wheelchair anchor-points. Simple V8 Gas Engine and Automatic Transmission. Central Air Conditioning and Heat, CD player. If you are looking for a bus/people mover, more seats can be added and the yellow bars can be removed. If you are looking to do an RV or 'Schoolie' Conversion, these are excellent building platforms as the floors are completely flat which makes it really easy to work in cabinets, beds etc.
See Below for Interior Specs:
174" Long (Front to Back) + 89" Wide (Side to Side) + 80" High (Floor to Ceiling)
Body: Eldorado National
GVWR: 12500 lbs
Certified and E-tested and we can help with the paperwork to convert to a Passenger Vehicle- RV (White and Blue Plates)
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
