Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 International 4300

68,000 KM

Details Description

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
2015 International 4300

2015 International 4300

HYDRAULIC BRAKE DUMP TRUCK

Watch This Vehicle

2015 International 4300

HYDRAULIC BRAKE DUMP TRUCK

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7817361
  • VIN: 1HTJTSKM9FH639935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN LOW KM 2015 INTERNATIONAL 4300 DUMP TRUCK WITH HYDRAULIC BRAKES- Non-smoker truck that has been exceptionally well maintained. Coming out of a Fleet from one of Canada's Largest Commercial Construction firms. Truck has an 11.5 Foot All Steel Dump Box with Dual Sealed Storage Lockers and Barn Door Style Tailgates and factory Drop-Down Sides. Allison Automatic Transmission. Hydraulic Brakes- Anyone with a G-License can drive this truck. Simple to Operate. Air Conditioning. Equipped with on-board Air Compressors for running Air Tools. Fleet Maintained to the highest standards. Price Includes Ontario Safety Certificate + Yellow Sticker Annual + E-Test.

GVWR: 11565KG (25495 Lbs)

No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.

Jeff Stewart- 9053082384 (cell/text)
Joe Domotor- 5197550400 (cell/text)

We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.

Email- jdomotor@live.ca
Website- www.jdomotor.ca

Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.

You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.

Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.

1-430 Hardy Rd, Brantford, Ontario, Canada

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From J. Domotor Enterprises

2009 GMC T7500 SWEEPER
 49,000 MI
$28,800 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 209,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2003 International W...
 217,000 KM
$17,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

905-308-XXXX

(click to show)

905-308-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory