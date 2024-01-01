Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

47,529 KM

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe Z51 2LT

11999497

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray Coupe Z51 2LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,529KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YJ2D79H5122852

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 122852
  • Mileage 47,529 KM

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

BACKUP CAMERA

Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
2017 Chevrolet Corvette