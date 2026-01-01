$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a capable and stylish SUV that can handle whatever the Canadian seasons throw your way? Look no further than this fantastic used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black on black model is the perfect blend of rugged versatility and everyday comfort, ready to be your next adventure companion. With only 150,000 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its reliability and is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.
The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a commanding presence on the road, thanks to its sporty SUV/Crossover body style. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, its robust 4-wheel drive system provides confidence and stability in all conditions. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for practicality and ease of use, making every drive a pleasure.
Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford Escape SE a standout choice:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow-covered roads, slippery trails, and unpaved surfaces with the peace of mind that comes from Ford's renowned 4-wheel drive system, keeping you in control no matter the terrain.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with its striking black exterior and enjoy a sophisticated, easy-to-maintain black interior that offers a premium feel.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: The perfect balance of a nimble car and a capable SUV, offering ample cargo space and a raised driving position for excellent visibility.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, making your commute and road trips more relaxed and enjoyable.
- Proven Ford Reliability: As a Ford vehicle, this Escape is built with durability in mind, offering a dependable driving experience for years to come.
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