Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a capable and stylish SUV that can handle whatever the Canadian seasons throw your way? Look no further than this fantastic used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black on black model is the perfect blend of rugged versatility and everyday comfort, ready to be your next adventure companion. With only 150,000 kilometers on the odometer, its proven its reliability and is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.</p><p>The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a commanding presence on the road, thanks to its sporty SUV/Crossover body style. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, its robust 4-wheel drive system provides confidence and stability in all conditions. Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for practicality and ease of use, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford Escape SE a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer snow-covered roads, slippery trails, and unpaved surfaces with the peace of mind that comes from Fords renowned 4-wheel drive system, keeping you in control no matter the terrain.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Turn heads with its striking black exterior and enjoy a sophisticated, easy-to-maintain black interior that offers a premium feel.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> The perfect balance of a nimble car and a capable SUV, offering ample cargo space and a raised driving position for excellent visibility.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, making your commute and road trips more relaxed and enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Proven Ford Reliability:</strong> As a Ford vehicle, this Escape is built with durability in mind, offering a dependable driving experience for years to come.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
14210996.814996991?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29555

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1780519745301
  2. 1780519745771
  3. 1780519746221
  4. 1780519746679
  5. 1780519747132
  6. 1780519747539
  7. 1780519747986
  8. 1780519748431
  9. 1780519748868
  10. 1780519749303
  11. 1780519749734
  12. 1780519750225
  13. 1780519750681
  14. 1780519751152
  15. 1780519751606
  16. 1780519752060
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUA72919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a capable and stylish SUV that can handle whatever the Canadian seasons throw your way? Look no further than this fantastic used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black on black model is the perfect blend of rugged versatility and everyday comfort, ready to be your next adventure companion. With only 150,000 kilometers on the odometer, it's proven its reliability and is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.

The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a commanding presence on the road, thanks to its sporty SUV/Crossover body style. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, its robust 4-wheel drive system provides confidence and stability in all conditions. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed for practicality and ease of use, making every drive a pleasure.

Here are 5 features that make this 2017 Ford Escape SE a standout choice:

  • Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer snow-covered roads, slippery trails, and unpaved surfaces with the peace of mind that comes from Ford's renowned 4-wheel drive system, keeping you in control no matter the terrain.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Turn heads with its striking black exterior and enjoy a sophisticated, easy-to-maintain black interior that offers a premium feel.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: The perfect balance of a nimble car and a capable SUV, offering ample cargo space and a raised driving position for excellent visibility.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission, making your commute and road trips more relaxed and enjoyable.
  • Proven Ford Reliability: As a Ford vehicle, this Escape is built with durability in mind, offering a dependable driving experience for years to come.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ 155,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE 185,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 95,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Ford Escape