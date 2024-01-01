$15,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit 250
XLT
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford transit three-quarter ton. XLT model loaded up with air conditioning, power windows, power door locks Bluetooth hands-free premium Soundsystem rubber flooring throughout. Meticulously maintained runs and drives perfectly nine to choose from. On top of the purchase price.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
