Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Ford transit three-quarter ton. XLT model loaded up with air conditioning, power windows, power door locks Bluetooth hands-free premium Soundsystem rubber flooring throughout. Meticulously maintained runs and drives perfectly nine to choose from. On top of the purchase price.</div>

2017 Ford Transit 250

185,000 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit 250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit 250

XLT

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1724190726
  2. 1724190726
  3. 1724190726
  4. 1724190726
  5. 1724190726
  6. 1724190726
  7. 1724190726
  8. 1724190726
  9. 1724190726
  10. 1724190726
Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford transit three-quarter ton. XLT model loaded up with air conditioning, power windows, power door locks Bluetooth hands-free premium Soundsystem rubber flooring throughout. Meticulously maintained runs and drives perfectly nine to choose from. On top of the purchase price.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 165,000 KM $18,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 3500 4x4 flat bed for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 RAM 3500 4x4 flat bed 210,000 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC 5500 4x4 for sale in Brantford, ON
2008 GMC 5500 4x4 200,000 KM $25,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit 250