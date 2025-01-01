$23,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Jaguar F-PACE
AWD 4dr S
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 054365
- Mileage 101,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights include: S Package, AWD, Supercharged V6, Drivers Assistance Package, Comfort & Conveinence Package, 22" Plolished Aluminum Rims, Red Brake Calipers, Adaptive Dynamic Surface Response, 360 Camera, Meridian Sound System, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Driver Memory Package, 14 Way Front Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, & LED Projector Headlights.
Are you looking for the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality? Look no further than the Jaguar F-PACE S AWD. This exceptional SUV is designed to deliver the thrill of a sports car while offering the versatility and space you need for everyday life. Whether youre cruising through city streets or tackling weekend adventures, the F-PACE S AWD is ready for any challenge.
Under the hood, the 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S is powered by a robust 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine that generates an impressive 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs seamlessly with an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and responsive shifts while delivering a thrilling driving experience. With the AWD system, youll have exceptional traction and control, making this vehicle ready for all weather conditions.
The Odyssey Red Metallic paint gives the F-PACE S a bold, vibrant look that exudes confidence and sophistication. This unique shade of red, combined with the SUVs athletic design, catches the light beautifully, showcasing its sleek curves and aerodynamic contours. Whether youre on the road or parked, this F-PACE turns heads wherever it goes.
Inside, the cabin reflects true Jaguar craftsmanship with Jet and Red Duotone Leather upholstery, providing a perfect contrast thats both modern and elegant. The deep black Jet leather offers a classic feel, while the rich, eye-catching red accents elevate the interiors sophistication. This combination creates an environment that feels as exciting as it is luxurious, making every drive a special experience.
The F-PACE S exudes sophistication with its bold, aerodynamic lines and aggressive stance. Its iconic Jaguar grille and sleek LED headlights give it a commanding presence on the road. Inside, the cabin is an oasis of luxury, featuring premium leather upholstery, & a 12.3-inch digital display. The spacious interior provides both driver and passengers with plenty of comfort, with ample legroom and cargo space.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is intuitive and user-friendly, ensuring you stay in control of your driving experience. Plus, with premium sound from the Meridian audio system, every journey will sound as good as it feels.
The F-PACE S is engineered for drivers who appreciate precision and performance. The adaptive suspension system and dynamic drive modes allow you to tailor the ride to your preferences, whether youre cruising on highways or exploring winding country roads. Its a true drivers SUV, blending the athleticism of a sports car with the ruggedness of an all-wheel-drive utility vehicle.
Jaguar takes your safety seriously, and the F-PACE S comes equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including: 360 Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward, Collision Alert, Emergency Braking, Rearview Camera, &Parking Sensors. These features work in harmony to help prevent accidents and keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.
The 2017 Jaguar F-PACE S AWD is a stunning SUV that offers luxury, performance, and utility in one well-rounded package. Whether youre seeking a vehicle that delivers an adrenaline-fueled driving experience or a comfortable ride for everyday use, this Jaguar has it all. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own one of the finest luxury SUVs on the market.
This stunning SUV has a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gDH0ee2G8XTbrRZtuHxEzAFQ3Sds9DBh&_jstate=qJC4F9ynupF4TLcpc7zy_KiQuBfcp7qReEy3KXO88vzOiYRpp6IHqkKO3aksR8V6XOqe3icLrTPTrjneE95mnUI94xBsuFV1rOvJ_aAIxg7XqtFnw-7Bt1gLG-T18JTuoXqv7hbOkuBOoLLmREP-gJENG3TRnRgM-6PChuQZryHBALgxHSrCOY0tQ6dE_ocJe0w2oXKAoIuTzS7qMBaPQCMKYfxN7IdK1IN-tN4FePiwHUMS1xdzwIlRry7EaBLiwPJ5hgln4q1p7gdUgsrnatTXbgi2DF0KrdzOjO9tSezhNxAxq28cxSccXkKQTvFHao7VjY1cmlu4i0AXFtFE14oqy97YYe43evwWvBn3UvwwC3jbdN-OVxxVKgMf9pGHEzupQPHnQvbM6kMQgq2ljapLI6MO6Mdv7vTnxjEAYRs1i2AHN4TLHsiWfqMGBzENQ
Yes we take trade in vehicles.
Check us out on youtube: click here
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/
We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.
In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.
Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.
To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.
We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.
Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!
All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.
Email: sales@munromotors.com
Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.
Delivery is available. Ask for details
All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.
Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.
