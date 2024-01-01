$13,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN CVT SE
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Corolla SE 2017
· Fully certified with Experience mechanic
· 212000km
· Additional Warranty is available
· Verified Carfax
Financing is available
· No accident report
Options:
· Air conditioning
· Alloy Wheels
· Backup Camera
· Cruise Control
· Heated Seats
· Keyless Entry
· Power Windows
· Sunroof/ Moonroof
· Lane keeping Assist
Price $13494+HST+Plates
Thank you
Vehicle Features
