2017 Toyota Corolla

<p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Toyota Corolla SE 2017 </span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Fully certified with Experience mechanic </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>212000km </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Additional Warranty is available </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Verified Carfax</strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><strong>      Financing is available </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>No accident report</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%;>Options:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Air conditioning </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Alloy Wheels </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Backup Camera </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Cruise Control </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Heated Seats </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Keyless Entry </strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Power Windows</strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Sunroof/ Moonroof</strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -.25in; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>·<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>       </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong>Lane keeping Assist</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Price $13494+HST+Plates </strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Thank you </strong></p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

212,000 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CVT SE

2017 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN CVT SE

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE6HC873920

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Toyota Corolla SE 2017

·       Fully certified with Experience mechanic

·       212000km

·       Additional Warranty is available

·       Verified Carfax

      Financing is available

·       No accident report

Options:

·       Air conditioning

·       Alloy Wheels

·       Backup Camera

·       Cruise Control

·       Heated Seats

·       Keyless Entry

·       Power Windows

·       Sunroof/ Moonroof

·       Lane keeping Assist

Price $13494+HST+Plates

 

Thank you

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2017 Toyota Corolla