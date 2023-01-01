$20,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 8 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9640210

9640210 Stock #: 2ES9081A

2ES9081A VIN: 1FMCU0GD0JUB89622

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2ES9081A

Mileage 128,899 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.