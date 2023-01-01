$CALL+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
4X4 | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 63 KM!
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
63,402KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9499228
- Stock #: 2F13045A
- VIN: 3GTU2LEC1JG489246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,402 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2