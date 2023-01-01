Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

63,402 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 63 KM!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 | CREW CAB | TOUCHSCREEN | ONLY 63 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9499228
  • Stock #: 2F13045A
  • VIN: 3GTU2LEC1JG489246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2F13045A
  • Mileage 63,402 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

