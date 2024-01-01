$44,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hino 258
HINO 258
2018 Hino 258
HINO 258
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Box Truck
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
this is the problem with Car Pages. They only have a very few manufacturers available to list with this is not a Toyota Celica. This website is terrible and awfully sorry 2018 HINO 258 24 ft box truck 108,000 kms. 26,000 GVWR. Automatic with hydraulic brakes. ￼ accident free. extremely low kilometres and very well maintained. Superb condition inside and out requires nothing. Price plus HST.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2013 Ford E250 245,000 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Express 3500 170,000 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet C7500 Digger Derrek 126,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,800
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2018 Hino 258