2019 Ford Mustang

7,978 KM

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

7,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF1K5188915

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 188915
  • Mileage 7,978 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Manual
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-927-0159

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

1-888-927-0159

2019 Ford Mustang