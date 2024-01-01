Menu
We offer low financing rates! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where weve been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,101 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | STOW N GO | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

137,101KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG1KR759652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan