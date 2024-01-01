Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)<br /><br />*vehicle is certified<br />*price is plus HST and licensing</p>

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

118,960 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Comfortline

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW117AU6KM519241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,960 KM

Vehicle Description

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant Automotive

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline 118,960 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT 101,523 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD 202,584 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen