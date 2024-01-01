Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)<br /><br />*vehicle is certified<br />*price is plus HST and licensing</p>

2017 RAM 1500

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG8HS571432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4454
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant Automotive

Used 2022 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Kia Seltos EX 77,917 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Comfortline 118,960 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Dodge Charger GT 101,523 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-720-XXXX

(click to show)

519-720-0064

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9981
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Brant Automotive

519-720-0064

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500