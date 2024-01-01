Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

91,832 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

GT | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | 8.4" NAV | 6 PASSENGER

2020 Dodge Durango

GT | AWD | V6 | LEATHER | 8.4" NAV | 6 PASSENGER

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

91,832KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG2LC113962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9877A
  • Mileage 91,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Analog Gauges
Audio Voice Control

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

1-888-234-7906
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Dodge Durango