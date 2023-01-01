Menu
2020 Ford Edge

98,928 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

SEL | AWD | CO-PILOT 360+ | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

SEL | AWD | CO-PILOT 360+ | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

98,928KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10412010
  • Stock #: P9905
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98LBA62659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9905
  • Mileage 98,928 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

