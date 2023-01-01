Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,924 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,924KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10548816
  • Stock #: 9157
  • VIN: 1GCRYBEF9MZ324297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 42,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

