2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 9 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10548816

10548816 Stock #: 9157

9157 VIN: 1GCRYBEF9MZ324297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 42,924 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls remote start Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Apple CarPlay Seating Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Tow Hitch Power Outlet Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Turbocharged Telematics Remote Tail Gate Bluetooth Connection Back Up Trailer Assist GPS From Telematics 6'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.