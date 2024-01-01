$27,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,365 KM
Vehicle Description
br/> KEY FEATURES: 2021 FORD ESCAPE SEL PHEV HYBRID PLUG IN , SEL TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE , WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND MORE
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
