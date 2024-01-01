Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,336 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss CrewCab4x4 Z71 2.7L 6'7"Box

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss CrewCab4x4 Z71 2.7L 6'7"Box

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1705347588
  2. 1705347588
  3. 1705347441
  4. 1705347442
  5. 1705347440
  6. 1705347442
  7. 1705347588
  8. 1705347588
  9. 1705347588
  10. 1705347589
  11. 1705347589
  12. 1705347590
  13. 1705347590
  14. 1705347590
  15. 1705347590
  16. 1705347590
  17. 1705347590
  18. 1705347590
  19. 1705347588
  20. 1705347590
  21. 1705347665
  22. 1705347664
  23. 1705347589
  24. 1705347664
  25. 1705347664
  26. 1705347664
  27. 1705347665
  28. 1705347665
  29. 1705347665
  30. 1705347665
  31. 1705347665
  32. 1705347665
  33. 1705347666
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
22,336KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPYCEK0NZ123027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 22,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
GPS From Telematics
6'7"Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT RS 2Door Coupe 3.6L Nav LeatherHeatedSeats for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT RS 2Door Coupe 3.6L Nav LeatherHeatedSeats 154,415 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L 6'7"Box BackUpCam 167,340 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam 169,797 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500