<p>Lease return</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,617 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

13,617KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPYCEK6NG112775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 13,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Back Up Trailer Assist
5'7"Box Length

