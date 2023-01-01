2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 4 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10425054

10425054 Stock #: Z277110

Z277110 VIN: 1GCPDDEK5PZ277110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 3,451 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.