2023 Ford Escape
PLUG IN HYBRID | FWD |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UA27667
- Mileage 67 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW ! ONLY 67KMS
Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that's as practical as it is fun to drive? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Escape PLUG IN HYBRID | FWD at Brant County Ford. With only 67km on the odometer, this pristine Escape is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Sporting a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, this Escape is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Under the hood, the Escape's powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine seamlessly blends with the hybrid technology to deliver exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance. Enjoy the convenience of front-wheel drive and a smooth-shifting variable/CVT transmission for a comfortable ride on any terrain.
But it's not just about looks and performance. This Escape comes packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings, to a blind-spot monitor and automatic headlights for added safety, this Escape has it all.
Here are 5 features that really make this Escape shine:
- Plug-in Hybrid: Enjoy the best of both worlds with the ability to drive on electricity alone for a truly eco-friendly experience, and the flexibility of a gasoline engine for longer trips.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Say goodbye to cold hands on winter mornings! The heated steering wheel ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, even in the coldest weather.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with increased confidence knowing that the blind-spot monitor alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, keeping you safe on the road.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy hands-free convenience as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings with the heated front seats. This is a must-have feature for anyone who lives in a climate with cold winters.
Don't miss your chance to own this incredible Escape! Visit Brant County Ford today to learn more and take this beauty for a test drive.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
