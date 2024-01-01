Menu
<p>LIKE NEW ! ONLY 67KMS </p><p>Looking for a stylish and efficient SUV thats as practical as it is fun to drive? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Escape PLUG IN HYBRID | FWD at Brant County Ford. With only 67km on the odometer, this pristine Escape is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Sporting a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, this Escape is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>Under the hood, the Escapes powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine seamlessly blends with the hybrid technology to deliver exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance. Enjoy the convenience of front-wheel drive and a smooth-shifting variable/CVT transmission for a comfortable ride on any terrain.</p><p>But its not just about looks and performance. This Escape comes packed with features that make every drive a pleasure. From heated seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on chilly mornings, to a blind-spot monitor and automatic headlights for added safety, this Escape has it all.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that really make this Escape shine:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Plug-in Hybrid:</strong> Enjoy the best of both worlds with the ability to drive on electricity alone for a truly eco-friendly experience, and the flexibility of a gasoline engine for longer trips.</li><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Say goodbye to cold hands on winter mornings! The heated steering wheel ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, even in the coldest weather.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with increased confidence knowing that the blind-spot monitor alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, keeping you safe on the road.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy hands-free convenience as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly mornings with the heated front seats. This is a must-have feature for anyone who lives in a climate with cold winters.</li></ul><p>Dont miss your chance to own this incredible Escape! Visit Brant County Ford today to learn more and take this beauty for a test drive.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2023 Ford Escape

67 KM

$40,598

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

PLUG IN HYBRID | FWD |

2023 Ford Escape

PLUG IN HYBRID | FWD |

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67KM
VIN 1FMCU0E10PUA27667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UA27667
  • Mileage 67 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2023 Ford Escape