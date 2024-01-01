Menu
2013 Honda Fit

131,728 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Fit

5-Speed AT

2013 Honda Fit

5-Speed AT

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,728KM
Used
VIN LUCGE8H35D3001089

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_465-2
  • Mileage 131,728 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2013 Honda Fit