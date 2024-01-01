Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

50,732 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

50,732KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BY7G0878180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_061
  • Mileage 50,732 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag

Convenience

Remote Trunk
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Keyless R

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-341-3034

