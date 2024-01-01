$25,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Sport AT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
50,732KM
Used
VIN JM3KE2BY7G0878180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22_061
- Mileage 50,732 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Convenience
Remote Trunk
Power Heated Mirrors
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Keyless R
