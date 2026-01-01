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<p><strong>2006 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING RWD</strong> <strong>ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | VERY CLEAN</strong></p><p>Beautiful 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD in very clean condition. One owner, no accidents, no rust, and very well kept inside and out. A comfortable full-size sedan with a smooth ride, spacious interior, and classic Chrysler 300 styling.</p><p>Hard to find in this condition. A clean, well-kept Chrysler 300 with great road presence and lots of comfort.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2006 Chrysler 300

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn 300 RWD

Watch This Vehicle
14163250

2006 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn 300 RWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3KA53G46H482427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING RWD ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | VERY CLEAN

Beautiful 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD in very clean condition. One owner, no accidents, no rust, and very well kept inside and out. A comfortable full-size sedan with a smooth ride, spacious interior, and classic Chrysler 300 styling.

Hard to find in this condition. A clean, well-kept Chrysler 300 with great road presence and lots of comfort.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$6,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2006 Chrysler 300