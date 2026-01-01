$6,000+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn 300 RWD
2006 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn 300 RWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$6,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 CHRYSLER 300 TOURING RWD ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | VERY CLEAN
Beautiful 2006 Chrysler 300 Touring RWD in very clean condition. One owner, no accidents, no rust, and very well kept inside and out. A comfortable full-size sedan with a smooth ride, spacious interior, and classic Chrysler 300 styling.
Hard to find in this condition. A clean, well-kept Chrysler 300 with great road presence and lots of comfort.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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