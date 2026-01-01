$20,000+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Laramie
2016 RAM 1500
4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Laramie
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that delivers heavy-duty luxury without the heavy-duty fuel bill? This 2016 Ram 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel is the ultimate combination of premium comfort, legendary capability, and class-leading fuel efficiency. Well-maintained by just two owners and sitting at a highly reasonable 171,000 km, this truck is ready for the highway, the job site, or towing your weekend toys.
Vehicle Highlights:
The EcoDiesel Advantage: The highly sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine offers incredible torque and legendary highway fuel economy (down to ~8.8 L/100km!).
Only 2 Owners: Locally driven and responsibly owned with a clear pride of ownership.
Laramie Luxury: Packed with premium materials and high-end features that rival luxury SUVs.
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine pumping out 240 HP and a massive 420 lb-ft of low-end torque.
Transmission: Smooth-shifting 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission.
Capability: Robust 4x4 system with electronic shift-on-the-fly capability, perfect for Canadian winters.
Mileage: 171,000 km fully inspected and broken in for its next chapter.
First-Class Cabin: Full leather-trimmed seating with a front bench or bucket configuration.
All-Weather Comfort: Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control to handle any season.
Advanced Infotainment: The premium Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Alpine® sound system.
Driver Convenience: Power-adjustable pedals with memory, a backup camera, rear park assist, and remote start system.
Exterior Styling: Stunning chrome grille, chrome bumpers, chrome mirrors, and premium 20-inch aluminum wheels.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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888-996-6510