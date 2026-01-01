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<h2>LUXURY MEETS EFFICIENCY: 2016 Ram 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel</h2><h3>3.0L V6 ECODIESEL | PREMIUM LARAMIE TRIM | 2 OWNERS | 171,000 KM</h3><p>Looking for a truck that delivers heavy-duty luxury without the heavy-duty fuel bill? This <strong>2016 Ram 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel</strong> is the ultimate combination of premium comfort, legendary capability, and class-leading fuel efficiency. Well-maintained by just two owners and sitting at a highly reasonable 171,000 km, this truck is ready for the highway, the job site, or towing your weekend toys.</p><p><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>The EcoDiesel Advantage:</strong> The highly sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine offers incredible torque and legendary highway fuel economy (down to ~8.8 L/100km!).</p></li><li><p><strong>Only 2 Owners:</strong> Locally driven and responsibly owned with a clear pride of ownership.</p></li><li><p><strong>Laramie Luxury:</strong> Packed with premium materials and high-end features that rival luxury SUVs.</p></li></ul><h3>Key Vehicle Specifications</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine pumping out <strong>240 HP and a massive 420 lb-ft of low-end torque</strong>.</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Smooth-shifting <strong>8-speed TorqueFlite automatic</strong> transmission.</p></li><li><p><strong>Capability:</strong> Robust 4x4 system with electronic shift-on-the-fly capability, perfect for Canadian winters.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>171,000 km</strong> fully inspected and broken in for its next chapter.</p></li></ul><h3>Premium Laramie Trim Features</h3><ul><li><p><strong>First-Class Cabin:</strong> Full leather-trimmed seating with a front bench or bucket configuration.</p></li><li><p><strong>All-Weather Comfort:</strong> <strong>Heated and ventilated</strong> front seats, a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, and dual-zone automatic climate control to handle any season.</p></li><li><p><strong>Advanced Infotainment:</strong> The premium <strong>Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen</strong> system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Alpine® sound system.</p></li><li><p><strong>Driver Convenience:</strong> Power-adjustable pedals with memory, a backup camera, rear park assist, and remote start system.</p></li><li><p><strong>Exterior Styling:</strong> Stunning chrome grille, chrome bumpers, chrome mirrors, and premium 20-inch aluminum wheels.</p></li></ul><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 RAM 1500

171,300 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
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2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 5.7 Ft Box Laramie

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
171,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7NM6GS405593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY MEETS EFFICIENCY: 2016 Ram 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel3.0L V6 ECODIESEL | PREMIUM LARAMIE TRIM | 2 OWNERS | 171,000 KM

Looking for a truck that delivers heavy-duty luxury without the heavy-duty fuel bill? This 2016 Ram 1500 Laramie EcoDiesel is the ultimate combination of premium comfort, legendary capability, and class-leading fuel efficiency. Well-maintained by just two owners and sitting at a highly reasonable 171,000 km, this truck is ready for the highway, the job site, or towing your weekend toys.

Vehicle Highlights:

  • The EcoDiesel Advantage: The highly sought-after 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine offers incredible torque and legendary highway fuel economy (down to ~8.8 L/100km!).

  • Only 2 Owners: Locally driven and responsibly owned with a clear pride of ownership.

  • Laramie Luxury: Packed with premium materials and high-end features that rival luxury SUVs.

Key Vehicle Specifications

  • Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 engine pumping out 240 HP and a massive 420 lb-ft of low-end torque.

  • Transmission: Smooth-shifting 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

  • Capability: Robust 4x4 system with electronic shift-on-the-fly capability, perfect for Canadian winters.

  • Mileage: 171,000 km fully inspected and broken in for its next chapter.

Premium Laramie Trim Features

  • First-Class Cabin: Full leather-trimmed seating with a front bench or bucket configuration.

  • All-Weather Comfort: Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control to handle any season.

  • Advanced Infotainment: The premium Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium Alpine® sound system.

  • Driver Convenience: Power-adjustable pedals with memory, a backup camera, rear park assist, and remote start system.

  • Exterior Styling: Stunning chrome grille, chrome bumpers, chrome mirrors, and premium 20-inch aluminum wheels.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$20,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2016 RAM 1500