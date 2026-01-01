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<h2>THE PINNACLE OF TRUCK LUXURY: 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali</h2><h3>CREW CAB | 4x4 | POWERFUL V8 | 160,000 KM</h3><p>Why settle for an ordinary truck when you can drive the gold standard of luxury pickups? This <strong>2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali</strong> combines elite craftsmanship, bold styling, and uncompromising capability. With 160,000 km, this premium Crew Cab 4WD is fully broken-in and ready to provide its next owner with a first-class driving experience, whether towing a trailer or heading out for a night on the town.</p><p><strong>The Denali Distinction:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Elite Styling:</strong> Featuring the unmistakable Denali signature chrome grille, chrome accents, and premium wheels.</p></li><li><p><strong>Advanced Ride Comfort:</strong> Equipped with Magnetic Ride Controlreal-time damping that delivers an exceptionally smooth, SUV-like ride.</p></li><li><p><strong>Spacious Crew Cab:</strong> Generous rear-seat legroom and premium storage solutions for the ultimate family or crew hauler.</p></li><li><p><strong>True 4x4 Capability:</strong> Built to handle Canadian winters, slick boat ramps, and muddy job sites with ease.</p></li></ul><h3>Vehicle Specifications</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> Robust EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering effortless towing power and a commanding exhaust note.</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with an electronic automatic transfer case.</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Smooth-shifting automatic transmission optimized for fuel efficiency and power delivery.</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>160,000 km</strong> exceptionally well-maintained and ready for many more miles.</p></li><li><p><strong>Cab Configuration:</strong> Crew Cab with a versatile short bed, offering the perfect balance of interior space and parking convenience.</p></li></ul><h3>Premium Denali Features</h3><ul><li><p><strong>First-Class Interior:</strong> High-grade, leather-appointed seating with unique Denali stitching and authentic aluminum trim.</p></li><li><p><strong>All-Season Luxury:</strong> <strong>Heated and ventilated</strong> front bucket seats, a <strong>heated steering wheel</strong>, and dual-zone automatic climate control.</p></li><li><p><strong>High-End Technology:</strong> 8-inch customizable driver display instrument cluster alongside an 8-inch Color Touch Navigation radio featuring GMC IntelliLink.</p></li><li><p><strong>Premium Audio:</strong> Concert-quality <strong>Bose</strong> premium audio system for crystal-clear sound.</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety & Convenience:</strong> Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, backup camera, and remote vehicle start.</p></li><li><p><strong>Premium Accents:</strong> 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, projector LED headlamps, and a factory spray-on bedliner.</p></li></ul><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

Watch This Vehicle
14361706.820321564?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33155

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2WEC8FG170094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PINNACLE OF TRUCK LUXURY: 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 DenaliCREW CAB | 4x4 | POWERFUL V8 | 160,000 KM

Why settle for an ordinary truck when you can drive the gold standard of luxury pickups? This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines elite craftsmanship, bold styling, and uncompromising capability. With 160,000 km, this premium Crew Cab 4WD is fully broken-in and ready to provide its next owner with a first-class driving experience, whether towing a trailer or heading out for a night on the town.

The Denali Distinction:

  • Elite Styling: Featuring the unmistakable Denali signature chrome grille, chrome accents, and premium wheels.

  • Advanced Ride Comfort: Equipped with Magnetic Ride Controlreal-time damping that delivers an exceptionally smooth, SUV-like ride.

  • Spacious Crew Cab: Generous rear-seat legroom and premium storage solutions for the ultimate family or crew hauler.

  • True 4x4 Capability: Built to handle Canadian winters, slick boat ramps, and muddy job sites with ease.

Vehicle Specifications

  • Engine: Robust EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering effortless towing power and a commanding exhaust note.

  • Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with an electronic automatic transfer case.

  • Transmission: Smooth-shifting automatic transmission optimized for fuel efficiency and power delivery.

  • Mileage: 160,000 km exceptionally well-maintained and ready for many more miles.

  • Cab Configuration: Crew Cab with a versatile short bed, offering the perfect balance of interior space and parking convenience.

Premium Denali Features

  • First-Class Interior: High-grade, leather-appointed seating with unique Denali stitching and authentic aluminum trim.

  • All-Season Luxury: Heated and ventilated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

  • High-End Technology: 8-inch customizable driver display instrument cluster alongside an 8-inch Color Touch Navigation radio featuring GMC IntelliLink.

  • Premium Audio: Concert-quality Bose premium audio system for crystal-clear sound.

  • Safety & Convenience: Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, backup camera, and remote vehicle start.

  • Premium Accents: 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, projector LED headlamps, and a factory spray-on bedliner.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$23,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2015 GMC Sierra 1500