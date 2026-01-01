$23,000+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" DENALI
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Why settle for an ordinary truck when you can drive the gold standard of luxury pickups? This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali combines elite craftsmanship, bold styling, and uncompromising capability. With 160,000 km, this premium Crew Cab 4WD is fully broken-in and ready to provide its next owner with a first-class driving experience, whether towing a trailer or heading out for a night on the town.
The Denali Distinction:
Elite Styling: Featuring the unmistakable Denali signature chrome grille, chrome accents, and premium wheels.
Advanced Ride Comfort: Equipped with Magnetic Ride Controlreal-time damping that delivers an exceptionally smooth, SUV-like ride.
Spacious Crew Cab: Generous rear-seat legroom and premium storage solutions for the ultimate family or crew hauler.
True 4x4 Capability: Built to handle Canadian winters, slick boat ramps, and muddy job sites with ease.
Engine: Robust EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering effortless towing power and a commanding exhaust note.
Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) with an electronic automatic transfer case.
Transmission: Smooth-shifting automatic transmission optimized for fuel efficiency and power delivery.
Mileage: 160,000 km exceptionally well-maintained and ready for many more miles.
Cab Configuration: Crew Cab with a versatile short bed, offering the perfect balance of interior space and parking convenience.
First-Class Interior: High-grade, leather-appointed seating with unique Denali stitching and authentic aluminum trim.
All-Season Luxury: Heated and ventilated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
High-End Technology: 8-inch customizable driver display instrument cluster alongside an 8-inch Color Touch Navigation radio featuring GMC IntelliLink.
Premium Audio: Concert-quality Bose premium audio system for crystal-clear sound.
Safety & Convenience: Front and Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, backup camera, and remote vehicle start.
Premium Accents: 20-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels, projector LED headlamps, and a factory spray-on bedliner.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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