Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE HAVE 5 RAV 4S TO CHOOSE FROM!! CARFAX CLEAN! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</p>

2008 Toyota RAV4

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota RAV4

4WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1709921053
  2. 1709921053
  3. 1709921054
  4. 1709921054
  5. 1709921053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,000KM
Used
VIN JTMBD31V686083659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE HAVE 5 RAV 4'S TO CHOOSE FROM!! CARFAX CLEAN! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, AM/FM/CD, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2007 Lincoln MKX for sale in Burlington, ON
2007 Lincoln MKX 202,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Subaru Forester 2.5i 219,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi A3 TDI for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Audi A3 TDI 301,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota RAV4