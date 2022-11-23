Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE,AUTO,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

COMFORTLINE,AUTO,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9335434
  • Stock #: VWJ11
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJ4BM331799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,NO ACCIDENTS,AUTOMATIC,ALLOY WHEELS,HEATED SEATS !

A/C, ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ,POWER HEATED MIRRORS...CERTIFIED..!

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST and LICENSING  is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-315 1885

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2019 Ford Fiesta SE,...
 61,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 131,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 152,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory