$23,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4x4
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4x4
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! FULL 4 DOOR, 4.8L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX/XM RADIO, A/C. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. WILL BE DE-DECALED BEFORE DELIVERY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575