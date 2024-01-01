Menu
<p>LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! FULL 4 DOOR, 4.8L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX/XM RADIO, A/C. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. WILL BE DE-DECALED BEFORE DELIVERY.</p>

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,000 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1720533925
  2. 1720533927
  3. 1720533926
  4. 1720533929
  5. 1720533928
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
VIN 3GCPKREA5CG308943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! NO ACCIDENTS!! 4X4!! FULL 4 DOOR, 4.8L 8 CYLINDER ENGINE, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX/XM RADIO, A/C. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. WILL BE DE-DECALED BEFORE DELIVERY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500